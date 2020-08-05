New
Refurb Fitbit Charge HR Wireless Activity and Sleep Tracking Wristband
$20 $25
free shipping

Apply coupon code "695CHRG-AFS " for a savings of $5. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • Available in Black, Plum, or Blue.
  • records your workouts and tracks all-day activity like heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, stairs climbed, and active minutes
  • up to 24-hour battery life
  • OLED display
  • water resistant
