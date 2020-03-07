Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Evovacs Ozmo 601 Self-Charging Robot Mop & Vacuum
$126 $140
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition and $74 under the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Use coupon code "DNOZMO" to get this price.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • smartphone app control
  • 2 specialized cleaning modes
  • auto-clean
  • Code "DNOZMO"
  • Expires 3/7/2020
