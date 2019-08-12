New
Refurb Epson Home Cinema 1080p 3LCD Projector
$400 $459
free shipping

Today only, Best Buy offers the refurbished Epson Home Cinema 1060 1080p 3LCD Projector for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $59. (It's also $150 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now

  • A 2-year warranty included
  • 1920 x 1080 native resolution
  • Dual HDMI inputs
  • 30" - 300" viewable screen size
  • Built-in speaker
  • Model: V11H849020
