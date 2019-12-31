Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 37 mins ago
Refurb Ematic Cherry Trail x5 11.6" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$82 $119
free shipping

That's $27 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • To get this deal, add it to cart and apply code "JUMBOSAVE".
  • Sold by vipoutlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day vipoutlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Atom x5-Z8300 Cherry Trail 1.44GHz quad-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 touchscreen LCD
  • 2GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • 2-megapixel front camera, 5-megapixel rear camera
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: EWT126
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Ematic
Atom 11.6 inch 12 inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register