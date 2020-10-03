New
Refurb Elitebook 840 G3 Skylake i5 14" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$400 $420
free shipping

Coupon code "9267820" drops it to $600 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A warranty is not included, but you can purchase one starting at $35.99.
  • Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "9267820"
  • Expires 10/3/2020
