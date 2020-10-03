Coupon code "9267820" drops it to $600 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A warranty is not included, but you can purchase one starting at $35.99.
- Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
That's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- HP Active Pen
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8wl75av-1
It's $260 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD screen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 13Q27UA#ABA
It's $350 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 16A11UA
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
It's the best price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $20 under last week's mention, $230 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: I3493-3464
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Apply coupon code "7559720-AFS" to save $64 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 2.4" LCD monitor
- 320 x 240 resolution
- 0.3 mega pixels camera
- 180 seconds total record time
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "452SHRT" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Assorted or Grey.
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Staples
- Want to save a few more bucks? Pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "16083". Even with $10 worth of padding, it puts the price $10 lower.
- prints, scans, copies, and faxes
- up to 20ppm black; up to 11ppm color
- two-sided printing
- USB, wireless, and network ready connectivity
- Model: T0F29A#B1H
