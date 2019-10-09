New
Walmart · 26 mins ago
Refurb Element 50" FHD 1080p LED Smart TV
$178 $230
pickup at Walmart

That's $52 off list and the second best price we've ever seen for a 50" Smart TV. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
  • A limited 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 (1080p) resolution
  • 3 HDMI
  • USB
  • Model: E2SW5018R
