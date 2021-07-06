Refurb Electronics at Best Buy: Up to 63% off

These refurbs are anywhere from $5 to $50 under the price of new units, which means significant savings on SSDs, headphones, and Nintendo Switch Lites. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured are the Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones for $79.99 ($50 less than new).
- Warranties will vary by item – check the product pages.
Save on cameras, memory cards, SSDs, monitors, laptops, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Many items get free shipping; otherwise, it starts around $3.99, but is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save on pro audio, headphones, wireless speakers, and more. Prices start $15. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Pictured are the JBL T450BT Headphones for $20 (a low by $30).
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee.
Save on refrigerators, dryers, ovens, dishwashers, and more with discounts or bundle packages. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the GE Front Control Built-In Dishwasher for $449.99 ($129 off)
Save on laptops from Asus, Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more. Prices start from $900. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
It's at least $70 under what you'd pay at Apple direct. Shop Now at Best Buy
- The 40mm models are $329.
- The 44mm models are $359.
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- Includes 6 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (new subscribers only).
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00H3LL/A
