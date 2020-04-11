Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Edifier 42W 2.0 Powered Bookshelf Speakers
$72 $100
free shipping

That's at least $28 less than you'd pay for a new pair and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Apply coupon code "EDIFIER" to get this discount.
  • A 90-day Edifier warranty is provided.
  • 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output
  • 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4" full range unit
  • MDF wood build finished with wood effect vinyl
  • Model: R1280T
