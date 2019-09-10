New
Refurb Ecovacs Deebot R95 Robotic Vacuum
$190 $450
free shipping

That's $20 less than we found for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now

  • Sold by TechRabbit via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • 5-stage cleaning system
  • Wi-Fi and Amazon Alexa compatibilities
  • 90 minute runtime
  • auto recharge and resume technology
  • precision technology
gathermewool
Tech rabbit has horrible customer service. I spent over a month trying to resolve a bunch of dead batteries they kept sending me as replacements before I finally disputed the charge with Amex and got my money back.

The dead batteries being sent over and over were bad enough, but the customer service was terrible.
