Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$79 $90
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen for this vacuum in any condition and the best deal for a refurb now by $21. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "DNEVCS" to get this price.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 3-in-1 V-shaped rolling brush
  • dual side brushes
  • anti-drop sensor
  • multiple cleaning modes
  • can be controlled via mobile app or Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEVCS"
  • Expires 2/29/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
