eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Ecovacs Deebot N78 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$70 $330
free shipping
Tech Rabbit via eBay offers the refurbished Ecovacs Deebot N78 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Black for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $20 below our refurb mention from last December and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $60 under the best price we could find for a new one elsewhere.) Buy Now
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • multiple cleaning modes
  • 2 side brushes
  • auto charging
