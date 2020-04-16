Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Total Clean Cordless HEPA Vacuum
$260 w/ $52 Rakuten Points $600
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $8 under our mention from last October and the best price we've seen. It's also $300 cheaper than a brand new model.

Update: It now includes $51.80 in Rakuten Points. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
  • HEPA filtration
  • Dyson V8 digital motor
  • 3 heads, 4 tools
  • docking station
  • Expires 4/16/2020
    Published 4 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
