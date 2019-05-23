Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $259.99. Coupon code "HOME20" knocks it to $219.99. Thanks to the Rakuten points you'll receive, that's $56 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $145 less than you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now
Tips
  • Today only, you'll receive $65.70 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • whole machine HEPA filtration
  • direct-drive cleaner head
  • docking station
  • up to 40 minutes of suction per charge
  • mini motorized head, combination and crevice tools, & mini soft dusting brush
  • Model: 229602-02