Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum
$210 $500
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $249.99. Coupon code "HOME20" knocks it to $209.99. With free shipping, that's $89 less than the best deal for a new unit (most stores charge around $400) and the third lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now
  • Today only (6/13), you'll also receive $31.35 in Rakuten points. Assuming you'll use the points, that's the second-best deal we've seen on this model. (we saw it for $220 with a $66 Rakuten credit last month.)
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
