Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 47 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum
$200 w/ $40 Rakuten Points $500
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's a $40 drop from our December mention and within $10 of the best price we've seen. It's also $200 less than you'd pay for one in new condition. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via Rakuten.
Features
  • direct drive cleaning head
  • up to 40 minutes of run time
  • HEPA filtration
  • Model: 257253-02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/23/2020
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Rakuten Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register