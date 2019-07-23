New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum
$200 $500
free shipping
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $249.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" knocks it to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under last month's mention of a refurb and and the second lowest outright price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb; most stores charge $400 for a new unit.) Buy Now
  • direct drive cleaning head
  • up to 40 minutes of run time
  • HEPA filtration
  • Model: 229602-02
  • Code "JOY4DYSON"
  • Expires 7/23/2019
