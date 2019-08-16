New
Rakuten · 52 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum
$196 w/ $29 Rakuten points
free shipping

Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $235.99. Coupon code "HOME20" knocks it to $195.99. Plus, you'll bag $29.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $29 under last week's mention of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best deal today by $93.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now

  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • direct drive cleaning head
  • up to 40 minutes of run time
  • HEPA filtration
  • Model: 229602-02
  • Expires 8/16/2019
