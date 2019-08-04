New
Rakuten · 11 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum
$196
free shipping

Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $235.99. Coupon code "HOME20" knocks it to $195.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under last month's mention of a refurb and and the second lowest outright price we've seen. (It's also $64 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb.) Buy Now

Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
  • direct drive cleaning head
  • up to 40 minutes of run time
  • HEPA filtration
  • Model: 229602-02
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Rakuten Dyson
Refurbished Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register