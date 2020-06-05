That's $107 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Dyson via Walmart.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- 2-tier radial cyclones
- up to 30 minutes' runtime
- hygienic dirt ejector
Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $272 off list. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- direct drive motor pushes bristles deeper into carpet
- hygenic bin emptying
- 2 tier Radial cyclones
- Model: 213545-02
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, and $20 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- whole machine HEPA filtration
- direct drive cleaner head
- includes a combination tool and crevice tool
- up to 30 minutes of run time
- Model: 227591-02
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Save on a broad selection of Bissell vacuum cleaners, including new and refurbished models. Shop Now at eBay
- The refurbs have 6-month Bissell warranties.
- These are sold by Bissell via eBay.
Save on a range of refurb and new items. Vacuums start at $130 and air purifiers/fans at $190. Shop Now at eBay
- All items are sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Refurb items are backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty.
Shop a variety of vacuum cleaners to serve every purpose, from brands like Shark, Bissell, Hoover, Dyson, and more. Shop Now at Target
With frames designed by Kevin Quan, who designed for Cervelo and Diamondback, this new, well-reviewed line of carbon-fiber bicycles from Walmart gives a whole new meaning to the term "Walmart bike." Shop Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
After factoring the credit, that's $329 less than you'd pay for a new one at Amazon. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Dyson via Rakuten.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty is provided.
- humidifies up to 172 square feet
- Ultraviolet Cleanse kills up to 99.9% of bacteria in the water
- adjusts humidity based on temperature
- automatic sleep timer
- Model: 310849-02
