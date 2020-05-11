Personalize your DealNews Experience
Coupon code "SELECT15" drops the price – it costs $300 new. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, you'll save $79 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Kohl's
The Dok is a $150 value, so that's a total savings of $250 off list price. (Most stores charge $400 for the vacuum without the Dok.) Buy Now at Dyson
That's $10 under last month's mention, $60 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a selection of Powerbot robotic vacuums, including pet varieties, with prices starting at $279 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a broad selection of Bissell vacuum cleaners, including new and refurbished models. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a range of refurb and new items. Vacuums start at $130 and air purifiers/fans at $190. Shop Now at eBay
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
That's $65 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Discounts on socks, granola, laundry detergent and more come in many forms here – some as simple coupon discounts, others requiring that you buy two or more. Shop Now at Rakuten
Bag NBA 2K18 for $12.99, Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers for $13.88, LEGO Worlds for $18.88, or Dragons: Dawn of New Riders for $18.88. Shop Now at Rakuten
Save up to $39 on select gaming chairs. Shop Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, it's $185 less than the next best price we could find for a refurbished model. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, you'll save $60 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Kohl's
