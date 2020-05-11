Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum
$170 $200
free shipping

Coupon code "SELECT15" drops the price – it costs $300 new. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via Rakuten, with a 6-month Dyson warranty.
Features
  • direct drive cleaning head
  • up to 40 minutes of run time
  • HEPA filtration
  • Model: 257253-02
  • Code "SELECT15"
  • Expires in 14 hr
