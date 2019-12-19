Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 42 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Absolute HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$249 w/ $97 in Rakuten Credit $600
free shipping

Thanks to the $97.11 in Rakuten Points, that's $48 under our Black Friday mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find for this refurb today by $148.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Features
  • HEPA filtration
  • Dyson V8 digital motor
  • 3 heads, 4 tools
  • docking station
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 42 min ago
