New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Absolute HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$240 $280
free shipping

That's a low by $40 today and the best price we've seen, plus it's $8 under our mention from last December. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • a 6-moth Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • HEPA filtration
  • Dyson V8 digital motor
  • 3 heads, 4 tools
  • docking station
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JOBDONE"
  • Expires 10/19/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register