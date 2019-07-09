Rakuten · 52 mins ago
$230 $270
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $269.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $229.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen for a this model in any condition. (It's the best deal now by $170.) Buy Now
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- direct drive cleaning head
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- HEPA filtration
- Model: 214730-02
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$375 $500
free shipping
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $377.47 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $122, although we saw it for $57 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
$180 $255
free shipping
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $75. Buy Now
Features
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$300
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Yellow for $299.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $19, although most sellers charge around $400. Buy Now
Features
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- self-adjusting cleaning head
- telescopic handle
- combination and stair tools
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit
$99
free shipping
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- several other retailers match this price
Features
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker AirSwivel Upright Vacuum
$39 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker AirSwivel Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $39.99. Choose No-Rush Shipping to drop it to $39.28. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price via its in-store pickup discount
Features
- 170° swivel steering
- 2-in-1 crevice tool
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Armor All 2.5-Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac
$39 $50
free shipping
Amazon offers the Armor All 2.5-Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum in Orange for $38.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most stores charge $43 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 6' hose and 10' cord
- reusable cloth filter and foam sleever
- auto shut-off overflow prevention and blower function
- 2-in-1 utility nozzle, crevice tool, deluxe car nozzle, blower nozzle, and detail brush
- Model: AA255
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone SE 128GB Smartphone
$242 $285
free shipping
Highendeals via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Apple iPhone SE 128GB Smartphone in several colors for $284.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $242.24. With free shipping, that's $57 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for this model unlocked. (It's the best deal we could find now by $13.) Buy Now
Features
- Now discontinued but more compact than current-generation models w/ a smaller 4" touchscreen, Touch ID, and A9 processor.
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Refurb Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$160 $450
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our mention from a week ago, $310 less than what you'd pay for it new, and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
