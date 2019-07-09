New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
$229 $270
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $269.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $229.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen for a this model in any condition. (It's the best deal now by $170.) Buy Now
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • direct drive cleaning head
  • up to 40 minutes of run time
  • HEPA filtration
  • Model: 214730-02
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 7/9/2019
