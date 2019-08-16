New
Rakuten · 41 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
$220 w/ $33 Rakuten points $600
free shipping

Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $259.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $219.99. Thanks to the included $32.85 in Rakuten points, that's $33 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $199 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now

  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • direct drive cleaning head
  • up to 40 minutes of run time
  • HEPA filtration
  • Model: 214730-02
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/16/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
