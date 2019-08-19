Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $140 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere today. (It's also tied with the best outright price we've ever seen.) Buy Now