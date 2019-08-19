New
Rakuten · 56 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
$220
free shipping

Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $259.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $219.99. With free shipping, that's $165 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we saw it at this price with a $31 store credit last week. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • direct drive cleaning head
  • up to 40 minutes of run time
  • HEPA filtration
  • Model: 214730-02
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Rakuten Dyson
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register