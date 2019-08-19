Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $259.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $219.99. With free shipping, that's $165 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we saw it at this price with a $31 store credit last week. Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum for $219.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $179.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $60. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw it for $20 less in May. Buy Now
Best Buy via eBay offers the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Bagless Upright Vacuum for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month at $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sweager via Amazon offers its Sweager Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $35.99. Coupon code "YSUKHEPM" drops the price to $21.59. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $14 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Smart Gear Auto Vacuum for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off list and tied as the lowest price we could find, although it was $3 less in June. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 1080p Outdoor Security Camera in White or Black for $144.95. Coupon code "GG18" drops that to $126.95. With free shipping, that's within $2 of our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find today by $22, although most retailers charge at least $179. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $140 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere today. (It's also tied with the best outright price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
