New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$152 $400
free shipping
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum in Fuchsia for $189.99. In-cart, that drops to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's $97 less than the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Deal ends July 1 at 10 am ET. Buy Now
Features
- transitions from a stick vac to a handheld vac
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 23 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$375 $500
free shipping
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $377.47 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $122, although we saw it for $57 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Walmart · 5 days ago
Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
$180 $255
free shipping
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $75. Buy Now
Features
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Ends Today
Kohl's · 3 days ago
Dyson DC50 Ball Compact Allergy HEPA Upright Vacuum
$200 w/ $40 Kohl's Cash $400
free shipping
Kohl's offers the Dyson DC50 Ball Compact Allergy HEPA Upright Vacuum for $199.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the included $40 in Kohl's cash, that's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $32.) Buy Now
Tips
- Although you'll only see $30 Kohl's Cash in cart, Kohl's rounds up when you're within $2 of the next earning threshold.
Features
- mattress tool
- carbon fiber soft dusting brush
- combination tool
- stair tool
- Model: 209456-01
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$300
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Yellow for $299.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $19, although most sellers charge around $400. Buy Now
Features
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- self-adjusting cleaning head
- telescopic handle
- combination and stair tools
Kohl's · 1 day ago
Smart Gear Auto Vacuum
$7 $25
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Smart Gear Auto Vacuum for $6.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, $18 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- crevice tool
- brush attachment
- inflator adapter
- Model: STG-6460-KB
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dyson at eBay
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances. (Discount applies in-cart.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Deal ends July 1 at 10 am ET. Shop Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit
$99
free shipping
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- several other retailers match this price
Features
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
eBay · 1 day ago
eBay 4th of July coupon
Extra 15% off $50
eBay takes an extra 15% off orders of select home & garden, health & beauty, and sporting goods items totaling $50 or more via coupon code "JULY4FUN". Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last.
- $50 maximum disscount. Max two redemptions per user.
eBay · 1 day ago
adidas Men's EQT Cushion ADV Shoes
$31 $130
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's EQT Cushion ADV Shoes in Cloud White/ Eqt Yellow for $40.99. In-cart, that drops to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price today by $14.) Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 10 to 13
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater
$160 $450
free shipping
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in several colors (Iron/Blue pictured) for $199.99. In-cart, that drops to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $280 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Deal ends July 1 at 10 am ET. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- ambient temperature monitoring
- tip-over cutoff
- 2 airflow modes
- noise-reduction technology
eBay · 3 days ago
Refurb Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer
$224 $400
free shipping
Dyson Outlet via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in several colors (Iron/Fuchsia 3 pictured) for $279.99. In cart, that price drops to $223.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and $175 what you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 1-year Dyson warranty applies.
Features
- motor located in the handle
- 3 speed settings & 4 heat settings
- removable filter
- 3 magnetic attachments
- measures air temperature 20 times every second to prevent heat damage
Sign In or Register