Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum in Fuchsia for $189.99. In-cart, that drops to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's $97 less than the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Deal ends July 1 at 10 am ET. Buy Now