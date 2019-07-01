New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum
$152 $400
free shipping
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum in Fuchsia for $189.99. In-cart, that drops to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's $97 less than the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Deal ends July 1 at 10 am ET. Buy Now
Features
  • transitions from a stick vac to a handheld vac
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Dyson
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register