eBay · 26 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum
$150 $200
free shipping

That's $99 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Use coupon code "JOYINDYSON" to get this price.
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay, with a 6-month Dyson warranty.
  • up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction
  • includes motorhead, combination, and crevice tool attachments, and docking station
  • Model: 227591-01
  • Code "JOYINDYSON"
  • Expires 12/10/2019
    Published 26 min ago
