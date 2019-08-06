New
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$146 $400
free shipping

Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $181.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $145.59. With free shipping, that's $6 below last month's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for the V7 Motorhead in any condition. (It's $104 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now

  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction
  • includes motorhead, combination, and crevice tool attachments, and docking station
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
