Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson SV11 V7 Animal HEPA Cordless Vacuum in Iron for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to. Plus, you'll earn $25.35 in Rakuten Super Points (Not a member? It's free to join .) With, and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $7 under our January mention and a low today by $45. It can transition from a stick vac to a handheld vac. Deal ends February 21.Note: A 6-month Dyson warranty is included. The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction. (You must be signed in to use it.)