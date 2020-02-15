Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V7 Animal+ HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$166 $195
free shipping

That's $104 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • Coupon code "JPRESDAY" drops the price.
Features
  • whole machine HEPA filtration
  • direct drive cleaner head
  • includes a combination tool, mini motorized head, crevice tool, and mini soft dusting tool
  • up to 30 minutes of run time
  • Model: 227593-03
