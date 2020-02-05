Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 58 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V7 Animal+ HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$165 w/ $25 in Rakuten Points $500
free shipping

Thanks to the included $24.60 in Rakuten Super Points, that's $129 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and within $5 of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • available in Iron
  • whole machine HEPA filtration
  • 2 tier radial cyclones
  • up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction
  • includes a combination tool, mini motorized head, crevice tool, and mini soft dusting tool
