Refurb Dyson V7 Animal+ HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$160
free shipping

Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Animal+ HEPA Cordless Vacuum in Iron for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83. Buy Now

Features
  • whole machine HEPA filtration
  • direct drive cleaner head
  • includes a combination tool, mini motorized head, crevice tool, and mini soft dusting tool
  • up to 30 minutes of run time
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
