- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $95.99. Plus, you'll bag $14.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and $38 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $111.99. Plus, you'll bag $16.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $17 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $259.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $219.99. Thanks to the included $32.85 in Rakuten points, that's $33 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $199 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $127.99. Plus, you'll bag $19.05 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $191 altogether. (For further reference, we saw a refurb without the points for $116 in last month's mention.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $235.99. Coupon code "HOME20" knocks it to $195.99. Plus, you'll bag $29.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $29 under last week's mention of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best deal today by $93.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
DealParade via Rakuten offers the Pyle Pure Clean 25 Smart Vacuum Cleaner for $77.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $62.39. Plus, you'll bag $9.30 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $23 under our April mention the lowest price we could find by $47. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Sweager via Amazon offers its Sweager Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $45.99. Coupon code "YSUKHEPM" drops the price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $14 less in our mention from three weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $35.99 before coupon, $21.59 after. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw for $94.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $139.98 before coupon, $111.98 after. It now includes $16.65 in Rakuten super points. Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in White/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. Plus, you'll bag $23.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $24 under our May mention and the second-lowest price we've seen for this item in any condition. (It's also $313 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. Plus, you'll bag $23.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $24 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's the lowest price today by $94.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw it for $20 less in May. Buy Now
Sign In or Register