Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$88
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum in Blue for $109.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $87.99. Plus, you'll bag around $13 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $37 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now
- 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- up to 20 minutes of run-time per charge
Published 1 hr ago
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum Cleaner
$160 $600
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (though without the $48 in Rakuten points), and $439 less than you'd pay for the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- wand handle with full 360° articulation
- requires no filter washing or replacement
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
$150 $500
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum in Blue for $189.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $149.99. With free shipping, that's $350 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum
$180
free shipping
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $80. Buy Now
- features a lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum
$400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $449.99. Clip the $50 off coupon on the product page to drop it to $399.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $20 less in December. Buy Now
- Up to 60 minutes run time
- can be used as a handheld vacuum
- three power modes
- includes combination tool, crevice tool, soft dusting brush, and mini-motorized tool
Kohl's · 4 days ago
Smart Gear Auto Vacuum
$10 $25
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Smart Gear Auto Vacuum for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $3 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- crevice tool
- brush attachment
- inflator adapter
- Model: STG-6460-KB
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pyle Pure Clean Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$60 $74
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Pyle Pure Clean Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner in "Black" for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied our mention from last July and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- three timer modes
- rechargeable battery
- detachable brush and bag-less operation
- Model: PUCRC17
Lowe's · 4 days ago
Craftsman 16-Gallon 5HP Shop Vacuum
$50 $100
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Craftsman 16-Gallon 5HP Shop Vacuum for $49.98 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- tank drain for emptying of liquids from tank
- locking hose inlet
- positive lid latches
- Model: 9401611
Amazon · 4 days ago
Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit
$99
free shipping
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- several other retailers match this price
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 w/ $8 Rakuten Points $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. Plus, you'll get $8 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Dyson AM07 Tower Fan
$128 $400
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson AM07 Tower Fan in White/Silver for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $127.99. With free shipping, that's $272 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
- 6-month Dyson warranty included
- remote control
- lithium battery
- 10 airflow settings
- one-touch oscillation control
- hidden LED display
- sleep timer
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, & Fan
$170 $210
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $169.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included $60 in Rakuten points) and $315 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$170
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $169.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40, although we saw it for $30 less in our mention from two weeks ago, thanks to the included $60 in Rakuten points. Buy Now
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
- Model: 310105-02
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater
$160 $200
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Black/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (which included $47 Rakuten points) and $290 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- ambient temperature monitoring
- tip-over cutoff
- 2 airflow modes
- noise-reduction technology
