Refurb Dyson V6 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum
$160 $500
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum in Iron for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $15 under our May mention of a new unit, $340 off list, and the lowest outright price we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • converts into a handheld vacuum
  • direct-drive cleaner head & soft roller cleaner head
  • up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
  • crevice and combo tools & multi-angle and stiff bristle brushes
  • docking station
  • Model: 223332-02
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 7/9/2019
