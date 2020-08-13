It's $28 under our March mention, $150 off list, and $20 less than any other V6 Handheld model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- bag change indicator
- rotating brushes
- height adjustment
- ergonomic handle
- rinsable filter
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
Save up to 50% on a selection of refurbished vacuum cleaners, fans and hair dryers with prices starting at $47. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Even Dyson directly charges $20 more; other stores charge at least $80 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- Model: 248392-01
That's the best outright price we've seen. (Most stores charge around $300.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- includes combination tool, crevice tool, and docking station
- hygienic dirt ejector
- direct-drive motor head
- Model: 227591-01
That's $90 under the best price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in Black and in Copper
- It's sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- up to 60 minutes of fade-free power
- whole machine filtration
- torque drive cleaner and soft roller cleaner heads
- includes mini motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, & crevice tool
