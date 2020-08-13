New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Handheld Vacuum
$100 $250
free shipping

It's $28 under our March mention, $150 off list, and $20 less than any other V6 Handheld model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • bag change indicator
  • rotating brushes
  • height adjustment
  • ergonomic handle
  • rinsable filter
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handheld Vacuums eBay Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register