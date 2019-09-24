Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the included $13 in Rakuten points, that's $4 under our mention from August and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $3 under our February mention (which included $21 in Rakuten points) and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
That's $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Google Express
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47.
Update: The price has decreased to $49.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's a buck under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $11 today. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago.
Update: It now includes $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
The lowest price we could find by $13 outside of other Virtual Exchanges storefronts. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $32, although we saw it for $4 less a month ago (with $9 in Rakuten points). Buy Now at Rakuten
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Vuarnet Extreme Men's 5003 Athletic Wrap Sunglasses in Matte Black/Blue or Matte Brown/Orange for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $4 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $179 under the best price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Crutchfield
