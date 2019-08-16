New
Rakuten · 18 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$128 w/ $19 Rakuten points
free shipping

Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $127.99. Plus, you'll bag $19.05 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $191 altogether. (For further reference, we saw a refurb without the points for $116 in last month's mention.) Buy Now

Features
  • motorized cleaner head
Details
Comments
