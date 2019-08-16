- Create an Account or Login
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $127.99. Plus, you'll bag $19.05 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $191 altogether. (For further reference, we saw a refurb without the points for $116 in last month's mention.) Buy Now
Today only, Home Depot offers the Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $199 with free shipping. That is a buck under our February mention and is the lowest price we could find by $88. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw it for $20 less in May. Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $235.99. Coupon code "HOME20" knocks it to $195.99. Plus, you'll bag $29.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $29 under last week's mention of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best deal today by $93.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Smart Gear Auto Vacuum for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off list and tied as the lowest price we could find, although it was $3 less in June. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $127.99. WIth free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $19, although we saw it for $28 less last December. Deal ends July 24. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Black/Yellow Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw them in a different color for $8 less in January. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. Plus, you'll bag $23.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $24 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's the lowest price today by $94.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
