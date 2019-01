Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in White for $149.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to. (You must be signed in to apply the coupon.) Plus, you'll earn $11.90 in Rakuten Super Points . Withand assuming you'll use the credit, that's $19 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $102 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.) It features a motorized cleaning head, push-button bin emptying, detachable wand, and up to 20 minutes of suction per charge. Deal ends January 29.Note: A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.