Refurb Dyson V6 Cordless Vaccum
$127 w/ $19 in Rakuten Points $300
free shipping

Thanks to the included points, that's $132 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "HOME15" to get this discount.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • available in White
  • motorized cleaner head
  • up to 20 minutes of suction
  • push-button bin emptying
  • 2 tier Radial cyclones
  • includes docking station
  • Model: 209472-02
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires in 12 hr
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
