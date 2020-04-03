Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 41 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Cordless Vaccum
$120 w/ $18 Rakuten points $300
free shipping

Thanks to the $17.85 in Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find for a refurb in any color by $48 and the best price we've seen for this Dyson vac in any condition. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • It's available in white.
  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • motorized cleaner head
  • up to 20 minutes of suction
  • push-button bin emptying
  • 2 tier Radial cyclones
  • includes docking station
  • Model: 209472-02
