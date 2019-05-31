Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in White for $149.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $44.70 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $15 under last week's mention and the all-time lowest price we've seen for any Dyson V6 stick vacuum. (It's $84 under the best for a new one today.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • motorized cleaning head
  • push-button bin emptying
  • detachable wand
  • up to 20 minutes of suction per charge