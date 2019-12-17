Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Animal Pro Cordless Vacuum
$148 w/ $37 Rakuten Credit $350
free shipping

Thanks to the credit, that's a savings of $132. (It's also $22 under our January mention of a new model, which came with no credit.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson Direct Inc. via Rakuten.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • features up to 20 minutes of continuous suction
  • various add-on tools
  • 2 cleaner heads
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Rakuten Dyson
Staff Pick Gift Ideas Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register