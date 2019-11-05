New
Rakuten · 38 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum
$136 w/ $14 in Rakuten Points $160
free shipping

Thanks to the included $13.50 in Rakuten Points, that's $30 under our July mention of a new unit and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's currently the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $68.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "HOME15" to get this discount.
  • A 6-month Dyson official warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Fuschia
  • direct-drive cleaner head
  • washable filter
  • up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
  • combination tool, crevice tool, & mini motorized tool
  • docking / charging station
  • Model: 216829-02
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 11/5/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Rakuten Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register