direct-drive cleaner head

washable filter

up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge

combination tool, crevice tool, & mini motorized tool

docking / charging station

Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Animal Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Fuchsia for $169.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to. With, that's $16 under our September mention and the second best outright price we've seen. (It's also $110 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) This 4.9-lb. vacuum features:Note: A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.