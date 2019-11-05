Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen, and Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $56. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we've seen in any condition and the lowest price for a refurb now by $105. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we've seen, and $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we've seen and $129 less than buying a similar new 614 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $14 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Rakuten
Provided you'll use the credit, that's the best deal we could find now by $19 and $3 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
After factoring in the credit, that's $14 below our January mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also $352 under what you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we've seen, and $243 less than a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the $26.10 in Rakuten points, that's the $9 under our mention from a few days ago and the lowest price we could find by $102. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's at least $89 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
