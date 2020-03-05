Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 54 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum
$115 $300
free shipping

That's $120 under the best price we could find for a new one, $37 under our July mention of a refurb, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "DSN10".
  • Sold by Dyson via Rakuten
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • direct-drive cleaner head
  • washable filter
  • up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
  • combination tool, crevice tool, & mini motorized tool
  • docking / charging station
  • Model: 210692-01
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DSN10"
  • Expires 3/5/2020
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Rakuten Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register