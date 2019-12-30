Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 13 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Absolute HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$157 $185
free shipping

$11 under a Black Friday deal and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay
  • Coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" drops the price
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
  • mini motorized tool, combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, direct-drive cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head
  • up to 20 minutes of use per charge
  • Model: 209560-02
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/30/2019
