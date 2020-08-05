That's $10 under the outright price in our July mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's also $150 off list.) Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Dyson via Newegg.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- motorized cleaner head
- up to 20 minutes of suction
- push-button bin emptying
- 2 tier radial cyclones
- includes docking station
Save up to 50% on a selection of refurbished vacuum cleaners, fans and hair dryers with prices starting at $47. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
That's the best outright price we've seen. (Most stores charge around $300.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- includes combination tool, crevice tool, and docking station
- hygienic dirt ejector
- direct-drive motor head
- Model: 227591-01
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now.
- 8 high-pressure water jets
- 4 multi-directional wheels
- Model: 28300
It's $2 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Staples
- 30” powder coated steel handle
- dust pan features floor-molding lip
- broom and dust pan snap together
- Model: 429ZQK
Apply coupon code "5HD98MPN" for a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Orange at this price.
- Sold by Hotor-US via Amazon.
- LED light
- HEPA filter
- detachable dustcup
- includes 3 nozzles
- Model: HOTOR01
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 horsepower peak power
- 15 ft of reach (5 ft hose, 10 ft power cord)
- 3 pieces of extension wands
- reuseable filter
- Model: SL18115
Save $72 over the next best price outside of other Dyson storefronts. Buy Now at Newegg
- In White.
- Sold by Dyson via Newegg.
- programmable sleep timer
- 10 airflow settings
- remote control
- Model: 49095-01
It's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago and $100 less than you'd pay buying directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B5000UUS
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH73" to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Newegg
- transferring speeds up to 5Gb/s
- USB 3.0 ready; USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBWLG0060HBK-NESN
